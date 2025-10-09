The world number 1 men's T20I batter, as per the ICC rankings, Abhishek Sharma is now facing an open challenge from Pakistan national cricket team pacer Ihsanullah. In a video that went viral, the 22-year-old Pakistani pacer was seen saying, "Had Abhishek Sharma played in front of me, he would not have survived for more than 6 deliveries. I would have dismissed him within 3 balls of my over." Interestingly, Abhishek Sharma was the top run-getter in the Asia Cup 2025, having scored 314 runs in seven innings. Against Pakistan, he scored 31 in the first match, 74 in the second, and five in the final. Ihsanullah, on the other hand, has played only 4 T20Is (6 wickets) and 1 ODI (0 wickets) for Pakistan, last representing his country in 2023. Harbhajan Singh Opens Up on IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Trophy Presentation Controversy, Says ‘Trophy Will Reach Us Soon’.

Ihsanullah Challenges Abhishek Sharma

Ihsan bhai wo Abhishek hai Abdullah nahi….. pic.twitter.com/SlTVeJ1ZmI — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)