Mumbai, October 6: Harbhajan Singh agreed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to appoint Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain, describing it as a progressive move, considering the 2027 ODI World Cup in India. The former India spinner, in an exclusive interview with IANS, shed light on Gill's appointment as ODI captain, Rohit Sharma's leadership qualities, the growth of Indian cricket, the emergence of top cricketers from his state association—Punjab, the Asia Cup trophy controversy, and his role in assisting flood-affected villages in Punjab.

He also shared his thoughts on Lalit Modi releasing an old video involving him and Sreesanth from 18 years ago, calling it an unnecessary move. Excerpts from an interview:

Q. Shubman Gill was appointed the ODI captain. Was it the right move? Should Rohit have gotten more time in his role?

Shubman Gill has been appointed captain, as he represents a futuristic vision. Looking ahead to 2027, the World Cup is a primary focus, especially since the tournament will be held in India. This decision was taken keeping this tournament in mind. They could have kept Rohit Sharma as captain, but that’s the selectors’ perspective—they are thinking long-term.

Gill’s biggest test as a captain was in England, and he passed it very impressively. After that England series, I believe the decision was made that the future path should be led by Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma is a very talented player; he has done a great job leading the team so far. He commands a great deal of respect in the dressing room and is highly regarded by the players.

As a captain, Rohit has kept the team united, and if you look at his success rate in ODIs, it’s very high. He could have continued as captain, but I think this decision was made with the future in mind. All the best to Rohit for his future, though he’s not the captain, but his respect in the team will remain the same. The team will need Rohit's leadership qualities.

Q. We’ve seen how cricketers from Punjab are earning plaudits these days. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma both did wonders at the Asia Cup. How do you feel when you see players from your state association going on to make significant strides?

It’s a truly proud moment to see players from Punjab making such significant strides on the international stage. Both Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are incredibly talented, but more than their talent, it’s their hard work that stands out.

It's a truly proud moment to see players from Punjab making such significant strides on the international stage. Both Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are incredibly talented, but more than their talent, it's their hard work that stands out.

Where they are today is a testament to their dedication, and it fills us with pride that boys from our region are performing at the highest level.

Shubman Gill has fantastically scored runs and has also led the team well. Abhishek, on the other hand, has made a name for himself in the T20 format with some impressive performances. It’s heartening to witness this rise, and it only motivates more youngsters from the state to work hard and dream big.

Q. Do you see yourself taking up a coaching role or joining the selection panel anytime in the future?

Who I am today is entirely because of cricket, and whenever I get a chance to give back to the game, I want to see myself in that role. When and how that opportunity will come, only time knows. I’m genuinely grateful for all the good things that have happened to me. Thanks to the BCCI—had they not given me a chance, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I hope to give back to cricket and help the next generation.

Q. What is your take on India not getting the trophy after winning the Asia Cup amid controversies with Pakistan?

A lot happened during the Asia Cup. About the handshake saga—before that, the bigger question was whether the matches should have happened at all. India won the tournament, and that is their biggest trophy. I don’t think Naqvi or anyone else is big enough to decide whether the trophy should be awarded or not. If not today, then tomorrow the trophy will be given, so what’s the point of keeping it aside? We have won it, and the trophy will come to us one day or another.

Q. From cricket to the Rajya Sabha, how important is it to be involved with people? How do you help, and how do you take issues up to the government?

There are some issues that I feel are important, whether they’re about sports or beyond. I try to speak up about them. But you don’t always get the opportunity—time is limited. On paper, we send these issues every day, but getting a chance to speak in the House is difficult. Recently, when the floods happened in Punjab, I was among the people there and present on the ground.

For me, it matters when my people are taken care of—if they’re safe and have facilities, I feel good. I try to stay connected with them and help where I can. I’ve done everything I could. From rescuing people to arranging food and diesel—whatever help we could offer, we did. I’m returning to Punjab again, and I will do everything I can for the people.

There are 16 villages affected by floods; the water level rose massively. The children there are the ones I worry about for the coming time because their education has been disrupted. Farmers will only have money to pay school fees when they sell their crops.

But there are no crops now, and the land itself is damaged, so there’s no money. They will take loans from the bank to sow again. For the children of those 16 villages, I asked for a list, and my friends and I have taken responsibility for their fees.

We will pay their expenses for one year. If, after one year, the farmers are still unable to restart farming, we will continue our help because these children of the country are our children too. We have every right to do something for them. If God has given you the ability, you should use it to help others. Name and fame mean nothing if you can’t help those in need.

I wanted to ensure that the children’s education wasn’t compromised. I would advise people to allocate a portion of their earnings to organisations that support communities affected by disasters, and stand with them when they are in need.

Q. What are your thoughts about the development in sports under the Modi government?

I think there’s still a lot that can be done in sports. Just look at our population and then compare it to the medal tally. I believe those numbers can improve significantly, and at some point, it’s the responsibility of the sports authorities and the government to promote sports even further.

I know efforts are ongoing and everyone is doing their part, but if those efforts increase, it will be even better. There are many talented kids in villages—if they get the right platform, the scope is vast. Whenever any athlete wins, we all feel proud. We’re ready to contribute to any sport that needs support.

I hope the government continues to invest in this. Nutrition is essential, and if there's more focus on it, I believe our results can match those of countries like Australia and China, and our medal tally can definitely improve.

Q. An old video of a rift between you and Sreesanth was recently made public by Lalit Modi. Do you think that was needed, and could that have been avoided?

Honestly, I didn’t understand why there was a need to make it public. Everyone thinks differently. What happened was wrong, and I have already apologised for it. What happened between me and Sreesanth at that time was not right. As a sportsman, I don’t think I should have done that. People learn from their mistakes, and if I had enough understanding back then, I wouldn’t have done it.

But what happened 18 years ago, bringing it up again in public—I really don’t understand the motive behind that. I feel it would have been better if it hadn’t come out because there was no need for it. I don’t know what he was thinking when he released the video—maybe he was under the influence of alcohol or just messing around. If I were in their place, I wouldn’t have let any such video come out like that.

