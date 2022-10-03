Pakistan Women (PAK-W) take on Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) in the opening match of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. The Women's Asia Cup 2022 match 5 will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium and starts at 08:30 am IST. In India, Star Sports 2/HD will provide the live telecast of PAK-W vs BAN-W T20I cricket match. The live streaming online of PAK-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

PAK W vs BAN W Live Streaming Online Details:

The Women in 🔵 are ready to conquer Asia! 👑 🙌 if you #BelieveInBlue and cannot wait to watch @ImHarmanpreet lead #TeamIndia to glory: Women's #AsiaCup2022 | Starts Oct 1 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/KDYx3kOJ29 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)