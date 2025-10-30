Phoebe Litchfield was castled by Amanjot Kaur in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. The left-hander tormented the India Women's National Cricket Team bowlers right from the outset and struck a number of boundaries, especially on the off-side, en route to a sensational 77-ball century. In the 28th over, Phoebe Litchfield looked to be a bit cheeky and attempted a scoop shot, but she was a tad bit early in executing the shot and saw the ball strike the middle-stump off Amanjot Kaur's bowling. Phoebe Litchfield was dismissed for a brilliant 119-run knock that came off just 93 deliveries and included 17 fours and three sixes. 'Female Version of Travis Head' Fans React to Phoebe Litchfield's 93-Ball 119 During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

Watch Phoebe Litchfield Wicket Video:

#AmanjotKaur gets the big wicket! ⚡#PhoebeLitchfield's terrific innings comes to an end. Will #TeamIndia turn the momentum in their favor from here on? 🎯#CWC25 Semi-Final 2 👉 IND v AUS 👉 LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/H6FmcwTyRj pic.twitter.com/UL5Xt6ZlmM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2025

