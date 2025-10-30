Phoebe Litchfield reminded Indian fans of Travis Head after she smashed a quickfire century in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. The left-hander attacked the India Women's National Cricket Team bowlers right from the outset and kept Harmanpreet Kaur and co under pressure with an array of shots, especially on the off-side. Phoebe Litchfield scored a 77-ball century and finished with 119 runs off 93 balls (17 fours and three sixes) before being dismissed and Indian fans recalled Travis Head, who had played a similar knock in the IND vs AUS 2023 ODI World Cup on November 19, a match still remembered by many as heartbreaking. A fan called Phoebe Litchfield, the "female version of Travis Head." Phoebe Litchfield Scores Her Third Century in ODIs, First in ICC Women’s World Cup; Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC WWC 2025 Semi-Final.

'Then Travis Head, Now Phoebe Litchfield'

Then Travis Head Now Phoebe Litchfield Aussies are fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XET3F8TlM3 — ' (@DhonismHihu) October 30, 2025

'Female Version of Travis Head'

Phoebe Litchfield the female version of Travis head 😭 pic.twitter.com/G6KH9TwcN8 — Leisha (@katyxkohli17) October 30, 2025

'Travis Head and Phoebe Litchfield Nightmares for India'

Phoebe Litchfield and Travis Head are nightmares for Indian fans 😭 pic.twitter.com/a0Ym5gEXWN — Homie (@homelander_yyy) October 30, 2025

Fan Likes Phoebe Litchfield to Travis Head

'Travis Head After Watching Phoebe Litchfield'

'Travis Head in Disguise'

Phoebe Litchfield is Travis Head in Disguise 🥲 pic.twitter.com/YJl78uozuF — theboysthing (@theboysthing07) October 30, 2025

Travis Head - Phoebe Litchfield when they play India pic.twitter.com/ivEdVwEPfH — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 30, 2025

