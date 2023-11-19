A pitch invader who was wearing a 'Free Palestine' t-shirt and carrying a Palestine flag face mask entered the cricket ground and tried to hug Virat Kohli during ICC Men's Cricket World Final 2023 on Sunday, November 19, was arrested by Ahmedabad police and taken to Chandkheda Police Station. A spectator wearing a shirt with 'Stop Bombing Palestine' written on it and with a Palestine flag in hand was detained by and taken to Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad, as seen in a video shared by news agency ANI. "I support Palestine", said Invader. Pitch Invader With Palestine Flag and Message 'Stop Bombing Palestine' Tries to Hug Virat Kohli, Interrupts IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Pitch Invader Arrested by Ahmedabad Police

#WATCH | Gujarat: The man who entered the field during the India vs Australia Final match, brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pm9AMyhsSi — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Pitch Invader With Message 'Stop Bombing Palestine' Enters the Ground

🚨 A child having Palestine flag on his shirt and motto "stop bombing palestine" breached the field to meet Virat Kohli !#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/Xe7xJhoVsu — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM) November 19, 2023

The pitch invader , how he allowed to enter despite security raising a serious question . Areest him.#INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/GlixBPFBJ3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@Mufadal_bohra) November 19, 2023

