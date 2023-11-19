Travis Head pulled off a magnificent catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on November 19. The Indian captain, who has been in such good form in the World Cup, miscued a shot off Glenn Maxwell's bowling and Head ran back from the cover-point region and completed the catch by stretching his arms. He also did well to not let go of the ball even as he fell down. The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced when the catch was completed. Despair! Shubman Gill's Frustrated Reaction After Being Dismissed During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

