Technology is progressing every day. Especially after the introduction of AI (Artificial Intelligence), technology is reaching new heights. Now, AI has entered the cricket fields. Ahead of the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, the pitch report this time was delivered by Google Gemini. For the India women's national cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, used Gemini (Google's AI chatbot) to deliver the pitch report on air. The voice of Google Gemini made a detailed pitch analysis, covering all factors, and termed the surface at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam to be a batting-friendly one. When the analysis was made, Mithali Raj agreed with the analysis and also added her inputs. Rinku Singh Receives 5 Crore INR Extortion Threat, Message Sender Claims ‘D-Company’ Link: Report.

Google Gemini Delivers Pitch Report

Mithali Raj and Google Gemini telling us all we need to know about the pitch ahead of the first #CWC25 clash in Vizag. pic.twitter.com/VMjZCyYWEe — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2025

