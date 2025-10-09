A shocking and tense update has come up. Star India national cricket team batter Rinku Singh has reportedly received messages demanding extortion money. As per a report in NDTV, a source has disclosed that Rinku Singh has received a series of messages from an individual named Naveed, who has demanded a sum of 5 crores INR from the Team India cricketer. It has also been learned from the source that Naveed sent an ultimatum to Rinku Singh on April 20. 'Thank You Bhaiya' Rinku Singh Gifts Brand New Electric Scooty to Her Sister Neha Singh (See Pics).

From the messages revealed by the source to NDTV, it has been observed that Naveed introduced himself to Rinku Singh with polite requests for money. But, with no response coming, the tone of the messages kept changing, and eventually the ultimatum was sent. Read below for the timeline of messages to Rinku Singh by Naveed (as disclosed by the source).

"Hope you are well. I am your biggest fan and I am very happy that you are playing for the KKR team. Rinku sir, I hope you continue your tireless efforts. One day you will reach the peak of your career. Sir, I have a request, if you can help me financially, Allah will bless you more, Inshallah." (April 5)

"I want Rs 5 crore. I will arrange the time and place. Please send your confirmation." (April 9)

"Reminder! D-Company" (April 20). Rinku Singh Recalls Horrific Monkey Attack During Childhood, India Batter Says Multiple Bites on Bicep Left Him in Life-Threatening Condition (Watch Video).

The "reminder"/ ultimatum was delivered on April 20 with a "serious extortion threat linked to a criminal organisation", as per NDTV. The news does come as a shocker for many, especially after Rinku Singh delivered the winning runs in the Asia Cup 2025 final against the Pakistan national cricket team. Rinku Singh appeared in just one match, playing just one ball in the entire Asia Cup 2025. But it was the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final, at the Dubai International Stadium. He struck a four off that ball, as India won by five wickets, with just 2 balls remaining.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

