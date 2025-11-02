The India women's national cricket team will face the South Africa women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Both teams are chasing their maiden Women's World Cup title. Ahead of the IND-W vs SA-W summit clash, a video was shared by BCCI Women on their handle, where Pratika Rawal played a quiz game with the Women in Blue support staff members. Rawal, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, asked the India women's support staff about a 'word for final'. The members of the support staff were seen guessing the word in the video. India Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final and Who Will Win IND-W vs SA-W?

Pratika Rawal Quizzes India Women’s Support Staff Members

