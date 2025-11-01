The India women's national cricket team will take on the South Africa women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2. The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 summit clash will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The grand finale of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find details of the India Women vs South Africa best fantasy playing XI prediction below. What Happens If India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Is There A Reserve Day for IND-W vs SA-W Summit Clash?

India Women are coming out of a memorable victory over Australia in the second semi-final. This is the third time Women in Blue have reached the finals, and they will not want to miss out on the opportunity like they did in the 2005 and 2017 Women's World Cup editions.

South Africa Women, meanwhile, are hot favourites to lift the title. They started their campaign but picked up over time. Their players started to perform consistently, which helped to put pressure on the opposition. The Proteas Women know their strength and will look to challenge the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India. When is IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Final Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs South Africa Women Match Preview.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Final Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Nadine de Klerk (SA-W)

Bowlers: Kranti Goud (IND-W), Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W)

Who Will Win IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Final Match?

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are on a roll after defeating the Mighty Australia in the second semi-final in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. South Africa, on the other hand, hasn't put their foot wrong in this tournament and are hot favourite to lift the title. Fans can expect a close encounter between India Women and South Africa Women, with the Women in Blue winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 summit clash in Navi Mumbai.

