Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw demonstrated ultimate form by smashing 151 runs to reach the highest partnership score of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Their fascinating spell led Mumbai to register an 82-run win against Baroda on Tuesday. While Shaw scored 83 runs to shrug off his poor form, Rahane also smashed 71 runs to qualify for the knockout stage of the league. In such a case, Delhi Capitals shared an appraisal post for its players and congratulated them for their commendable smash game. Akshay Karnewar Becomes the First Bowler To Concede Zero Runs in T20 Cricket After His Fascinating Spell for Vidarbha Against Manipur in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Check Out Delhi Capitals' Post for Rahane and Shaw:

Partnership Perfection 🤩 Our DC boys combined to notch up the highest partnership of this year's #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy with a 1️⃣5️⃣1⃣ run stand as Mumbai beat Baroda by 8⃣2⃣ runs 🙌🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/wPFyvcitUV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 9, 2021

