Indian ambidextrous bowler Akshay Karnewar bowled four overs of his quota without conceding a run for Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Monday. The 29-year-old spinner bowled a fascinating spell of 4-4-0-2 against Manipur and became the first bowler to concede zero runs in his full quota in men's T20 cricket. The feat has never been achieved in domestic, franchise or even international T20 cricket.

Check Out Akshay Karnewar's Historical Record:

Akshay Karnewar becomes the first ever player to concede zero runs in his full quota of overs in men's T20 cricket. Bowls with figures of 4-4-0-2 for Vidarbha against Manipur today.@Statsdilip #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 8, 2021

