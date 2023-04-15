After a decent performance with the ball in the death alongside the spinners, Delhi Capitals get their regular opener Prithvi Shaw into the game by subbing in Prithvi Shaw in place of Mustafizur Rahman, who has completed his role with the ball and doesn't have much to do with the bat.

Prithvi Shaw Subbed In As Delhi Capitals' Impact Player

