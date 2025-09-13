PSL (Pakistan Super League) franchise Karachi Kings copied Punjab Kings and refrained from mentioning India in their social media post ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14 in Dubai. Punjab Kings, a day ago, had shared a poster for the India National Cricket Team's Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, but neither did they use the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) logo nor mention Pakistan anywhere in the post. Fans said that Karachi Kings 'copied' the idea and shared a poster of their own where Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was seen playing chess with a figure blackened in the image. There was no mention of India at all in the poster and as it went viral, it drew a lot of reactions from fans. Take a look at some below. Punjab Kings Refrains From Using Pakistan Cricket Board Logo Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Fans React.

Karachi Kings Copies Punjab Kings in Social Media Post

'No Original Idea'

wow copycat , no original idea — Stumper (@TheStumpStory) September 12, 2025

Haha

Fan Finds Relatable TMKOC Meme in Reaction

'Sab Copy'

Kuch to original Kar Kiya Karo. Sab copy — DJmark (@DJmark4u) September 12, 2025

'Isme Bhi Copy'

Isme bhi copy lol 🤡 — Rmu_Bishnoi 🇮🇳 (@Rmu_17Vishnoi) September 12, 2025

'Zero Originality'

zero originality — Paresh 🇮🇳 (@pareshsancheti) September 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)