The India national cricket team are scheduled to take on neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A match is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 14, amid much controversy, at the Dubai International Stadium. Many had criticized the decision to play Pakistan, following the Pahalgam Terror Attack. Now, the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings have posted for India's next match, with the caption "Game 2 for the defending champions. Let's goooo". Interestingly, the IPL side have not used the name of Pakistan in the caption, even in the hashtag, they wrote "INDv", again no mention of PAK. Along with the caption, PBK posted a picture of the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, but have not used the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo, and kept the space blank, while using the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) logo and a versus sign. The move to not mention Pakistan in the caption and the picture has received multiple reactions from fans. Harbhajan Singh Opines On India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match, Says 'Jab Tak Deshon Ke Relations Thik Na Ho Jaye, Cricket Nahi Hona Chahiye' (Watch Video).

PBKS Refrains From Using Pakistan Cricket Board Logo

Bruh reomoved logo like we didn’t know which team is the match against — Stumper (@TheStumpStory) September 11, 2025

Good work PBKS and don't post anything of 14th sep India's match But Dua lipa 🤐 — Rajat Panwar (@Rajat_dm_07) September 11, 2025

We don’t care — Abbhinav Ssharma (@abhisayzz) September 11, 2025

Boycott Asia cup — Anurag Yadav (@AnuragK02910930) September 11, 2025

