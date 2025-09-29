India prevailed over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final and managed to clinch the match thanks to a brilliant chase set up by Tilak Varma, earning the Indian national cricket team their ninth Asia Cup trophy. However, the real fun started post-match, when IPL franchises started taking digs at Pakistan players, where spinner Abrar Ahmed became a prime target for the Rajasthan Royals' social media team. RR shared a clip that showcases Indian players like Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Sanju Samson mocking Pakistan spinner Abrar's celebration (without taking his name), where the bowler does head gestures after taking a wicket. Abrar Ahmed has often displayed anti-India sentiments on social media, sharing 'tea' posts. Fans can take at RR's dig below. IND vs PAK Video Highlights, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Watch India Win Thriller Against Pakistan As Tilak Varma’s T20I Masterclass Spearheads Epic Chase.

Rajasthan Royals' Take Dig At Abrar Ahmed

Wait for it 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/b2VfPSxEjo — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)