Continuing their dominance in India's premier domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy, Mumbai has qualified for the final of the 2024 edition of the tournament. The most successful Ranji team defeated Tamil Nadu in the semi-final by an innings and 70 runs. Tamil Nadu were wrapped up for 162 runs in their second innings which resulted in their loss against Mumbai. This was the 48th time that Mumbai qualified for the final of the Ranji Trophy. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will look forward to winning their 42nd title and continue their dominance in India's premium first-class domestic tournament. The final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 will be played from March 10, 2024. Sai Kishore Becomes Third Tamil Nadu Bowler to Take 50 Wickets in a Ranji Trophy Season, Scalps Five Wicket-Haul in TN vs MUM Semifinal Match.

Mumbai Qualify for Record 48th Final

