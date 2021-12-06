Ravi Ashwin has requested Twitter to verify New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel's account after the Kiwi international took a 10-wicket haul in the first innings of the 2nd Test.

Dear @verified , a ten wicket bag in an innings definitely deserves to be verified here! 😂 @AjazP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2021

