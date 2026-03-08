Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named Player of the Tournament following India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. His record-breaking performances were instrumental in the hosts' victory over New Zealand in Sunday's final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Samson finished as the competition as India's top scorer with 321 runs, overtaking Virat Kohli’s 2014 record for most runs in a single edition. This included a vital 89 off 46 balls in the final, anchoring India to a record-setting total. Jasprit Bumrah Wins Man of the Match Award in India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Sanju Samson Wins Player of the Tournament

