Ravindra Jadeja shared a heartfelt note after she became a minister in Gujarat's cabinet. Gujarat's council of ministers saw a reshuffle and Rivaba Jadeja sworn in as the Education minister. Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to congratulate his wife on this achievement. He also shared a picture of Rivaba Jadeja from her swearing-in ceremony. "So proud of you & your accomplishments. I know you will keep doing amazing work and inspiring people from all walks of life. Wish you great success as the Cabinet Minister in the Gujarat government. Jai Hind," he wrote on social media. Rivaba Jadeja, in the past, has turned up at several cricket stadiums to show support for her husband. Ravindra Jadeja Pays Tribute to RSS On Organisation’s Centenary Year; Team India Cricketer Pens Down Message For Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shares Experience of Meeting Mohan Bhagwat (See Post).

Ravindra Jadeja Congratulates Rivaba Jadeja After She Becomes Gujarat Cabinet Minister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

