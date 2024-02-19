Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his Man of the Match award to his wife Rivaba after the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot. The all-rounder had a remarkable time in Rajkot, his home ground as he scored a century in the first innings before following it up with a five-wicket haul in the fourth to help India bowl out England for a paltry 122 and register a mammoth 434-run win--the biggest in India's Test cricket history. "I would like to dedicate this Player of the Match award to my wife. She's working really hard behind me and supported me throughout," he said after the match, in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Most Runs in ICC WTC 2023–25: Yashasvi Jaiswal Tops Run-Scoring Charts After Double Century in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 at Rajkot.

Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates MoM Award to Wife Rivaba

