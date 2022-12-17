Leicestershire leg break spinner, Rehan Ahmed has been given his debut test cap in the 3rd PAK vs ENG test at National Stadium, Karachi. The 18-year-old leggie has now become England's youngest debutant in this format of cricket. Rehan breaks the record of former English all-rounder Brian Close who made his debut in 1949. Having already secured a memorable test series victory, England will be looking to add more misery to Pakistan. How to Watch PAK vs ENG 3rd Test 2022, Day 1 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs England Cricket Match With Time in IST.

Rehan Ahmed, England's Youngest Test Debutant

Rehan Ahmed becomes the youngest men's England cricketer after 3 fc games for Leicestershire beating the record set by Brian Close in 1949. Close made his debut for Yorkshire in May that year and England in July in between he played 18 fc matches — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) December 17, 2022

