Rohit Sharma has joined an elite list, becoming only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 2500 One-Day International runs against Australia. Sharma achieved this feat during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at Sydney Cricket Ground, when the India opener came out to open the innings, with Men in Blue chasing 237 to win. In 49 ODIs against Australia, Sharma has amassed 2517 runs, which include eight hundred and 10 half-centuries. Tendulkar heads the Indian batter list for most runs against Australia in ODIs with 3077 runs, with nine tons and 15 fifties. Sharma is currently batting on 31 and looks well-set to convert this into a 50 or a 100. Rohit Sharma Completes 100 Catches in ODIs for India, Unlocks Milestone During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Indian List

Rohit Sharma achieves another feat! ✅ He becomes the 2nd #TeamIndia batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 2500 ODI runs against Australia 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/omEdJjRmqN#AUSvIND | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/qi7GMS7HlP — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)