Former India captain and ace batter Rohit Sharma notched up an individual milestone during the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, where the cricketer completed 100 catches for the Indian national cricket team in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Sharma claimed the catch of Mitch Owen off Harshit Rana's bowling while standing in first slip. In 276 ODIs for India, Sharma has claimed 100 catches, all of which have been in the outfield as a non-designated wicket-keeper. Rohit Sharma's Tactical On-Field Brilliance Leads To Harshit Rana Claiming Mitch Owen’s Wicket During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Reaches Individual Milestone

Milestone unlocked 🔓 Rohit Sharma completes his 100th catch in ODIs 🙌#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/OORJncEFJI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2025

