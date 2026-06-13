Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian To Complete 16,000 International Runs as Opener, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026

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Indian opening batter Rohit Sharma achieved a historic milestone on 13 June 2026, by becoming the second Indian to complete 16,000 international runs as an opener. The veteran batsman reached the landmark during the rain-delayed IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 against Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium. Needing just six runs to hit the landmark before the match, Sharma secured the record in the third over of India's chase, with a trademark pull-shot in the third over off Azmatullah Omarzai's third delivery. For India, Virender Sehwag was the first opener to score 16,000 international runs. Shubman Gill Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Allah Ghazanafar During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Scales New Heights

🚨 𝟏𝟔,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐬 as an opener for Rohit Sharma 👑#INDvAFG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 13, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).