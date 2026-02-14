The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, February 13, said that isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region on February 17-18 and isolated rainfall/thundershower over the plains of northwest India on February 17-18 under the influence of two Western Disturbances. "A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from 16th February 2026," IMD said. The weather agency further added that isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is likely over Arunachal Pradesh till February 15 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 17 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on February 16-17. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, February 14. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Saturday. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

