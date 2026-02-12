Weather across major Indian cities is expected to remain largely seasonal on February 12, 2026, with no significant disruptions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai is likely to experience warm and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies and no major rainfall. Delhi may see a chilly start to the day, giving way to a mild and sunny afternoon. Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to stay mostly dry, with Chennai remaining warm and Bengaluru enjoying pleasant temperatures. Hyderabad will likely witness clear skies throughout the day, while Kolkata may have light cloud cover under stable weather conditions. In the hills, Shimla is set to remain cold, with cloudy skies and the possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

