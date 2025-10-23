Rohit Sharma struck a wonderful half-century during the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025. This was the 59th ODI fifty for the former India national cricket team captain. He came to open the innings at the Adelaide Oval, with Shubman Gill, stood tall, kept his calm, batted for 21.5 overs to achieve this fifty. The player scored a total off 73 runs, before getting out, facing 97 balls. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Indian Batter Virat Kohli Fails To Score Against Australia in Adelaide, Registers First Back-to-Back ODI Ducks.

Rohit Sharma Scores 59th ODI Half-Century

