Rohit Sharma scored his 33rd century in One-Day Internationals, achieving the feat during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The Hitman has had good memories of batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground and he added one more to that with a stellar century. This was also his ninth ODI century against Australia. The right-hander got to his hundred off 105 balls and his sensational knock included 11 fours and two sixes. Rohit Sharma had earlier scored 79 runs in the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 in Adelaide after managing just eight runs in the series opener in Perth. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian Batter After Sachin Tendulkar To Complete 2500 Runs in ODIs against Australia, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century

