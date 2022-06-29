Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19, is still in contention to play the 5th Test against England said coach Rahul Dravid. The Indian skipper is set to undergo a couple more COVID-19 Tests and could be included in the team if he returns a negative report.

Further Tests

Rahul Dravid said "Rohit Sharma will undergo COVID test tonight and tomorrow". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 29, 2022

Not Ruled Out Yet

Rahul Dravid: Rohit Sharma is being monitored by our medical team. He is not yet ruled out. Obviously he needs to come with negative report. But we still have a couple of days.#ENGvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 29, 2022

