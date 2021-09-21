Sachin Tendulkar is in UAE for the IPL 2021. Being the mentor of the Mumbai Indians, Tendulkar is travelling with the team. His son Arjun is also a part of the team and the father-son duo was seen chilling out at the beach. The Master Blaster posted this snap with a witty caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)