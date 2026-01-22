Doha, January 21: In a significant diplomatic step toward regional stability, the foreign ministers of eight Arab and Islamic nations issued a joint statement Wednesday welcoming an invitation from U.S. President Donald J. Trump to join the newly established Board of Peace. The group—comprising Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Pakistan—confirmed their shared decision to participate in the council. The Board of Peace, recently endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, is designed to serve as a transitional administration to oversee the post-war management of Gaza. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the "Comprehensive Plan" to end the conflict, emphasizing a permanent ceasefire, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the advancement of Palestinian self-determination. While some members had previously indicated individual support, this joint declaration marks a unified regional front in coordinating with Washington to implement the peace roadmap. ‘Going to Have a Good Deal’: Donald Trump on India-US Trade Deal, Says Has ‘Great Respect’ for PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Eight Arab and Islamic Nations Commit to US-Led 'Board of Peace'

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar tweets, "In a Joint Statement, Eight Arab And Islamic Countries Welcome U.S. President’s Call To Join The Peace Council" pic.twitter.com/hpWsxb6tbd — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)