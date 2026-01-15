Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the early voters on 15 January 2026, as Mumbai went to the polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026. Accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar, the former India captain exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Mumbai, reiterating his long-standing commitment to civic duty and encouraging citizens to participate in the democratic process. Speaking to reporters outside the booth, Tendulkar emphasised that 'voting is very, very important', urging people to come out and vote in large numbers and see the result they want to see. BMC Elections 2026: Is Carrying Mobile Phone To Polling Booth Allowed or Not?.

Sachin Tendulkar and Family Arrive at Voting Booth

VIDEO| Maharashtra civic polls: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, casts his vote for BMC elections in Mumbai. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/dcKhGsOn3L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar Highlights Importance of Voting

VIDEO | Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after casting his vote in the BMC polls highlights the importance of voting. He says, "Voting is very, very important. Just like we say that every single drop matters, similarly, if you want a particular result, every person… pic.twitter.com/Woc6DFj6Ua — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2026

