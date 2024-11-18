In a heartwarming gesture, star cricketer Sanju Samson met the girl spectator, who was hit on her face by the wicketkeeper-batter's six during the IND vs SA 4th T20I in Johannesburg. A video has gone viral on social media where Samson was seen interacting with the girl spectator. The Indian batter also clicked a photo with her. The incident happened during the second ball of the 10th over when Samson slammed a huge six off Tristan Stubbs' bowling over the mid-wicket region. The ball struck the female fan on her face, who was immediately attended by several people around her. India won the fourth T20I by 135 runs and secured a series win 3-1. Sanju Samson's Six Hits Fan in the Stands at The Wanderers Stadium During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 in Johannesburg (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson's Heartwarming Gesture

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)