An unfortunate incident happened when Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson's huge six hit a fan in the stands during the India vs South Africa fourth T20I clash at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, November 15. This happened on the second ball of the 10th over when Sanju Samson smashed Tristan Stubbs for a maximum over mid-wicket. The female fan was immediately attended to by several people around her and was seen having an ice pack where the ball was hit by Sanju Samson's six. Abhishek Sharma Hits Massive Six Off Andile Simelane's Bowling, Sends Ball Flying Out of The Wanderers Stadium During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson's six Hits Fan in the Stands

