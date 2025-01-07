Following their tradition of playing cricket, Vedic Brahmin Pandits from Bhopal participated in the Maharishi Maitri Match Tournament 2025 dressed in traditional dhoti and kurta attire. The major aim of the tournament is to promote the Sanskrit language, with the event organisers emphasising that players and umpires converse in Sanskrit, while also arranging for in-ground commentary in the classical Indo-Aryan language. Vedic Pandits Play Cricket While Wearing Dhotis and With Sanskrit Commentary as Part of Annual Tournament in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Vedic Pandits Participate In Cricket Wearing Traditional Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)