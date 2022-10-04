Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a video of a boy who can be heard giving cricket commentary in Sanskrit. PM Modi lauded the boy for his efforts. In the video, the boy is commentating in the ancient Indian language during a gully cricket match. Sharing the video, the Prime Minister wrote, “This is heartening to see…Congrats to those undertaking this effort. During one of the #MannKiBaat programmes last year I had shared a similar effort in Kashi. Sharing that as well.” Video: PM Narendra Modi Ditches Mic while Addressing Crowd at Abu Road to Avoid Using Loudspeaker post 10 pm.

‘This Is Heartening To See’, Says PM Modi:

This is heartening to see…Congrats to those undertaking this effort. During one of the #MannKiBaat programmes last year I had shared a similar effort in Kashi. Sharing that as well. https://t.co/bEmz0u4XvO https://t.co/A2ZdclTTR7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2022

