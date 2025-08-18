Sarfaraz Khan was not part of the Team India squad in the recent India vs England Test series in England. Despite having a strong debut, Sarfaraz didn't get a game in the tour of Australia and was dropped from the squad in England. Eyeing a comeback, Sarfaraz started working on his fitness. Sarfaraz was playing for Mumbai in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament and in the match against Tamil Nadu, he scored a brilliant century. At the end of Day 1, he was unbeaten on 138. With his innings, he made his case stronger for a Test comeback with a home series awaiting Team India. Lost 17 KG in 2 Months! Sarfaraz Khan Shares Pic From His Weight Loss Journey As He Aims Return to Team India Squad.

Sarfaraz Khan Scores Sensational Century in Buchi Babu Invitational Trophy 2025

Mumbai 318 fr 5 (Sarfaraz Khan 138 not out, Suved Parkar 72, aash Parkar 39 not out, Musheer Khan 30, Ayush Mhatre 13) vs TNCA XI on Day 1 of their Buchi Babu Tournament match #BuchiBabuTrophy #Sarfarazkhan @MumbaiCricAssoc pic.twitter.com/GS27pWxq0x — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)