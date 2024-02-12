Former RCB and MI cricketer Saurabh Tiwary who also played three ODIs for Team India in 2010 announced his retirement from professional cricket on February 12, 2024. Saurabh who played for Jharkhand announced that he will play his last first-class match against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at Jamshedpur. Kulwant Khejroliya Scalps Four Wickets in Consecutive Deliveries During Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Saurabh Tiwary announces his retirement from professional cricket. Read more about his legacy in 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 & 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndianshttps://t.co/msbCT6HcLf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 12, 2024

