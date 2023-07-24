The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool saw Brian Harman clinch his first maiden major title as he secured a six-shot victory. He became Champion Golfer of the Year shooting a round of 70. As he celebrated his win, fans found striking resemblance between him and former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting. They immediately took to twitter to share their thoughts.

Separated at Birth?

What a Career Switch

What a career switch punter https://t.co/xPxAlSk944 — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) July 24, 2023

Life After Cricket For Ricky Ponting

Nice that Ricky Ponting has found life after cricket https://t.co/xv1NcfrxLQ — ScomoCchio 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@ScomoCchio) July 23, 2023

Congratulations Ricky Ponting

Amazing Work By Ricky Ponting

Amazing work by Ricky Ponting https://t.co/zy1EGv3SCV — Matt Kearsley (@matt_kearsley) July 24, 2023

Punter Golfing

Busy Man Punter

Punter is a busy man https://t.co/8gJrP94IIe — Sez (@sezlloydy) July 24, 2023

