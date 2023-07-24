The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool saw Brian Harman clinch his first maiden major title as he secured a six-shot victory. He became Champion Golfer of the Year shooting a round of 70. As he celebrated his win, fans found striking resemblance between him and former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting. They immediately took to twitter to share their thoughts.
Separated at Birth?
Separated at birth? Brian Harman & Ricky Ponting. 😉 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/A4BogPc9Yp
— Reasonable Being (@reasbeing72) July 22, 2023
What a Career Switch
What a career switch punter https://t.co/xPxAlSk944
— Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) July 24, 2023
Life After Cricket For Ricky Ponting
Nice that Ricky Ponting has found life after cricket https://t.co/xv1NcfrxLQ
— ScomoCchio 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@ScomoCchio) July 23, 2023
Congratulations Ricky Ponting
Congratulations Ricky Ponting
#Ashes #ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023 https://t.co/Hde5xVljAI
— Adam Johnson (@AJBlocker01) July 24, 2023
Amazing Work By Ricky Ponting
Amazing work by Ricky Ponting https://t.co/zy1EGv3SCV
— Matt Kearsley (@matt_kearsley) July 24, 2023
Punter Golfing
Punter do be golfing. https://t.co/iUiswEnAYW
— SeeASquaRE◼️◻️ (@SeeASquaRE) July 24, 2023
Busy Man Punter
Punter is a busy man https://t.co/8gJrP94IIe
— Sez (@sezlloydy) July 24, 2023
