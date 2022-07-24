Shai Hope's magnificent hundred (115) and skipper Nicholas Pooran struck a stylish 74 as West Indies amassed 311/6 against India in the 2nd ODI on July 24, Sunday. Hope, playing his 100th ODI, scored a century and joined a list of legends that included the likes of Gordon Greenidge and Chris Gayle. On the other hand, Indian bowlers had a tough day on the field as all of them were taken for runs. Shardul Thakur was the highest wicket-taker for India with figures of 3/54.

Check Scorecard Here:

2ND ODI. 49.5: Mohammed Siraj to Akeal Hosein 6 runs, West Indies 311/6 https://t.co/d4GVR1DJNi #WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)