In a very unfortunate and heart wrenching incident, a video of two tribal women paraded naked in Kangpokpi district of Manipur emanated on social media on Wednesday. Several personalities across India came out criticising the incident including the likes of former cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Aakash Chopra. Irfan called the incident as 'Shameful' while Harbhajan outright said 'If I say I am angry, It's an understatement'. Manipur Horror: Four Accused Arrested After Video of Women Being Paraded Naked Sparks Nationwide Outrage.

Irfan Pathan's Tweet

Harbhajan Singh's Tweet

Yuvraj Singh's Tweet

Aakash Chopra's Tweet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)