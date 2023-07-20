In a very unfortunate and heart wrenching incident, a video of two tribal women paraded naked in Kangpokpi district of Manipur emanated on social media on Wednesday. Several personalities across India came out criticising the incident including the likes of former cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Aakash Chopra. Irfan called the incident as 'Shameful' while Harbhajan outright said 'If I say I am angry, It's an understatement'. Manipur Horror: Four Accused Arrested After Video of Women Being Paraded Naked Sparks Nationwide Outrage.

Irfan Pathan's Tweet

What visual I saw from Manipur is utterly shameful. Those guys who have taken laws in their hand should be punished. #Manipur — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 20, 2023

Harbhajan Singh's Tweet

If I say I am angry, it's an understatement. I am numb with rage. I am ashamed today after what happened in Manipur. If the perpetrators of this ghastly crime aren't brought to the book and handed capital punishment, we should stop calling ourselves human. It makes me sick that… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 20, 2023

Yuvraj Singh's Tweet

Upset, angry & shocked by the incident in #Manipur. My heart goes out to the two brave ladies who had to face this horrific and unfortunate experience. Strict action must be taken by the authorities and we all need to unite against any form of violence and discrimination.… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 20, 2023

Aakash Chopra's Tweet

Humans can be the worst race to roam our planet. The video from Manipur has confirmed that…once again. Shocking. Disgusting. Heart wrenching. Hope the culprits are arrested and punished soon. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2023

