Besides handing the India national cricket team a humiliating defeat, the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 also ended a great run. All-rounder Shivam Dube was enjoying a 37-match unbeaten streak in T20Is while representing India. As Australia won this match by four wickets at the MCG, Shivam Dube's 37-match unbeaten streak has now ended. The player's streak included 34 wins and three no-results. Shivam Dube last lost a game on December 8, 2019, against the West Indies; 2,153 days ago. Since then, India hadn't lost a game in which Shivam Dube played, until October 31, 2025. Gautam Gambhir Criticised, Harshit Rana Trolled As Indian Cricket Team Lose IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 (See Reactions).

Shivam Dube’s 37-Match Unbeaten Streak in T20Is Ends

After 2153 days, India lost a T20I match with Shivam Dube in playing XI#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/s9bm1sVbjp — Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) October 31, 2025

