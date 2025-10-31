Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the 23-year-old Harshit Rana are facing a lot of criticism and trolling on social media, following the defeat against Australia at the MCG. Australia beat the India national cricket team by four wickets in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. This defeat saw the Indian batting lineup struggle, scoring 125 runs in 18.4 overs, and getting all out. Harshit Rana scored 35 runs off 33 balls in this game, being the only player with a double-digit score besides Abhishek Sharma (68 runs). Rana bowled two overs, gave away 27 runs, and picked no wickets. Gautam Gambhir and Harshit Rana are facing backlash for their performance. Gambhir is also facing hate for his decisions, which many social media users are not liking. Australia Beat India by Four Wickets in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025; Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood Shine As Hosts Take 1–0 Lead in Series.

'Pathetic'

Bro came with an agenda of ending superstar culture from ICT but From the 1st day he became India's coach Harshit Rana's name comes up in every discussion and analysis. This inexperienced guy Harshit Rana has become bigger than the team and centre of attraction nowadays, Pathetic pic.twitter.com/LgXWXznqeY — 𝚅𝚊𝚛𝚞𝚗¹⁸ (@varunx18) October 31, 2025

'Is One Player Bigger Than Team'

Bowling combination changed to adjust Harshit Rana in bowling. 🤡 Batting order shuffled to fit Harshit Rana in batting. 🤡 Is one player bigger than team for Gautam Gambhir? pic.twitter.com/720Q4hVBNU — 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐧|𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐭×𝟒𝟓 (@unlimitedcrick0) October 31, 2025

'Such A Mess'

Gautam ghambir and caption surya preferring harshit rana over Arshdeep is such a mess harshit is nothing as compared to arshdeep. pic.twitter.com/maTynBMt62 — Angad Adhiraj (@AdhirajAng8136) October 31, 2025

'GG ERA'

- Shubman Gill picked instead of Yashasvi Jaiswal - Harshit Rana picked instead of Arshdeep Singh - Harshit Rana bats ahead of Shivam Dube - Harshit Rana bowls ahead of Kuldeep Yadav - Plays 3 spinners at MCG Welcome to GG ERA 🤡🤡pic.twitter.com/oA3USwto3q — Forever_yellove (@loyal_cskian) October 31, 2025

'Destroying'

Indian t20 team destroying by coach gautam gambhir ajit agarkar harshit rana shubhman gill and suryakumar yadav. pic.twitter.com/3YeGc9H6ox — uk (@umeshkumarhota2) October 31, 2025

Trolls

