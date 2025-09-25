India national cricket team has followed a 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. They have played two matches with Pakistan so far and in both games, India captain Suryakumar Yadav or any player or support staff of Team India has avoided handshakes with any Pakistan cricketer, staff or official. India even closed the dressing room doors after the first match to make their stance clear. It led to controversies and PCB protested as well, Talking about the matter, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said 'If we are going to play, we should have played in the spirit of the game and we too should have had handshakes'. He pointed out that if India felt so strongly about Pakistan than they shouldn't have played at all. He cited example of Kargil War in 1999 when the war was going in the borders and on the other hand, India were playing Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup. Even then there were handshakes. BJP Comes Up With ‘Directed by Indian Armed Force’ Response To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf’s Falling Plane Gesture During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Shashi Tharoor Questions India's 'No Handshake' Policy

