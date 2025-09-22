Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf clashed with the Indian fans in the Dubai International cricket stadium stands during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Rauf was getting into heated exchanges with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The Indian fans responded as they taunted Rauf, who was fielding in the boundary line, with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants, reminding him of the two iconic sixes Virat Kohli hit Rauf during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Rauf, in return, mocked them by making hand gestures of falling plane and insinuating Pakistan shot down India's fighting jets during the cross-border tensions a few months ago. India's political party BJP responded to it in style as they shared the clip of explosions resulting from India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and added a 'Directed by Indian Armed Force’ frame at the end of it. Fans loved BJP's response and made the video viral on social media. Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Shares Pakistan Cricketer's Gesture of Showing '6-0' to Indian Fans During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match On Instagram Story, Sparks Controversy.

BJP Comes Up With ‘Directed by Indian Armed Force’ Response To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf showed what he saw! 🚀 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CEwRskrdX2 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 22, 2025

