Ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Indian national cricket team players, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, attended Yuvraj Singh's Charity Gala in London, which also saw legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Gough, and Brian Lara participate. In a picture shared by BCCI, Shubman Gill and Co could be seen seated with Singh, Tendulkar, Lara, Gough, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar posing for a customary photo. Former India captain Virat Kohli also made his presence felt at the charity event. Revealed! Virat Kohli Uses Dye for Beard, Indian Cricketer Admits Hiding Grey Hair As He Talks About Test Retirement.

Shubman Gill and Co. Attend Charity Gala Organised by Yuvraj Singh

Stars align in London for a noble cause! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rctbCxMKMx — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2025

