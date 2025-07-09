Virat Kohli's Test retirement came as a shock to Indian cricket fans, who are still hopeful of seeing the player in whites. However, the ace Indian batter has already moved on from his Test days, as Kohli, in a gala hosted by Yuvraj Singh, opened up his life after retirement from international red-ball cricket. Virat Kohli Opens Up on Attending Wimbledon 2025 Match at Centre Court After 10 Years, Says ‘We Always Planned on Coming Back… Here We Are Again’ (Watch Video).

As per the Times of India, event host Gaurav Kapoor reminded Kohli about how everyone misses the Indian batter on the field in whites, to which the RCB player answered in his cheeky fashion. Kohli explained how the batter has now started colouring his beard, which is a sign to bid Test adieu. "I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days", mentioned Kohli in his reply to Kapoor.

Kohli further talked about his bond with former India coach Ravi Shastri, with whom the former captain notched up several memorable series/Test wins. Virat Kohli Backs Novak Djokovic to Win Wimbledon 2025 Title Beating Carlos Alcaraz in Final, Reveals Being 'In Touch' With Serbian Tennis Star (Watch Video).

Also present at the event were former greats like Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, Ashish Nehra, and Sachin Tendulkar, apart from the India National Cricket Team, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other staff members. Team India stayed for around one hour before leaving for the hotel with the IND vs ENG 3rd Test coming up on July 10 at Lord's.

Team India At the YOUWECAN Gala

Stars align in London for a noble cause! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rctbCxMKMx — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2025

Earlier, Kohli hosted several Indian players, including captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant, at his home in London before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. It is being speculated that Kohli might be in attendance at the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's in London as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).