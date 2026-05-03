Shubman Gill Shuts Down Marriage Talk Following Danny Morrison’s Question at GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 Toss

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During the toss for GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, commentator Danny Morrison asked Shubman Gill if there were any "wedding bells around the corner." Gill, who has recently led his side to a string of victories, briefly paused before firmly denying the rumours, stating, "No. No. Nothing." This follows similar light-hearted questioning from Morrison during the KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens from the last season. You can find Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Danny Morrison Quizes Shubman Gill on Wedding

🚨Shubhman Gill on his wedding 🚨 🔹Danny Morrison asked 🗣️: - " wedding bells around the corner? Getting married soon, Shubman ?" 🔹Shubman Gill smiled and said 🗣️ :- "Nope, nothing like that."#SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/pNuS1HDEcH — Indian Cricket (@IPL2025Auction) May 3, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).